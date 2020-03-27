Man Group plc Buys 85,587 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.54% of Tech Data worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

