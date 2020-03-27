Man Group plc Cuts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,026 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $72.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

