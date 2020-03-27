Man Group plc Cuts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,882 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of J M Smucker worth $27,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

SJM stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

