Man Group plc Cuts Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.54% of Primo Water worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

