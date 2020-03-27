Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,649 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.59% of Axis Capital worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Axis Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

