Man Group plc Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $102.92 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

