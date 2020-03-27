Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.52% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 418,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $999.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

