Man Group plc Grows Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,169 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.37% of Momo worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after buying an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,447,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.02. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.