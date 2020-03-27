Man Group plc Has $22.77 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $174.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

