Man Group plc Has $23.13 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

