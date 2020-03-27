Man Group plc Has $23.60 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after buying an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $197.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

