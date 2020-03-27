Man Group plc Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 543,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 455,570 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

