Man Group plc Has $24.82 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $24,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $108,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE:ABG opened at $60.82 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

