Man Group plc Has $26.52 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 692.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Dover worth $26,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

