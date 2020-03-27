Man Group plc Has $28.67 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.