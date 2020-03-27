Man Group plc Has $29.18 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,152 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.58% of Radian Group worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,975 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

