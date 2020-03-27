Man Group plc Has $29.26 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944,043 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

NYSE:MAS opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

