Man Group plc Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

