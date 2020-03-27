Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

