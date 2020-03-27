Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 298.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

TMO stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

