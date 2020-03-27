Man Group plc Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.62% of FTI Consulting worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 79,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

