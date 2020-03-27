Man Group plc Increases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Man Group plc increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 171,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of ARNA opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.