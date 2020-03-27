Man Group plc Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Man Group plc increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $133,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares valued at $70,233,399. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 773.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

