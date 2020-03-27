Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.