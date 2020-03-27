Man Group plc Purchases 167,010 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Man Group plc increased its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.33% of Atkore International Group worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ATKR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

