Man Group plc Purchases 215,860 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Man Group plc increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,860 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.22% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

