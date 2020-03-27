Man Group plc Purchases 5,591 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Steris worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Steris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth $19,564,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STE. Stephens dropped their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Steris stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.