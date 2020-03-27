Man Group plc Purchases 579,591 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 341.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 579,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Continental Resources worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.