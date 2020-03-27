Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,889,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 548,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 520,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

QSR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.