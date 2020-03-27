Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.14% of Deluxe worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $62,378,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE DLX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

