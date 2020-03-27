Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Man Group plc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,492 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,287,000 after purchasing an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 576,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

