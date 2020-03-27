Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,416,862 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of Sibanye Gold worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 232,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 151,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBGL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SBGL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

