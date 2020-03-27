Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,766 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $97.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

