Man Group plc Sells 16,803 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

