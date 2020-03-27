Man Group plc Sells 1,745 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.29% of Toro worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,106,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

