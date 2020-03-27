Man Group plc Sells 23,984 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,984 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,632,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,964,000 after acquiring an additional 116,938 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MFC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.