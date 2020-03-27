Man Group plc Sells 26,481 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,481 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.26% of Everest Re Group worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $195.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day moving average is $262.14. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.16 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

