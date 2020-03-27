Man Group plc Sells 315,766 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315,766 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $109.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $128.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

