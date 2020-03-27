Man Group plc Sells 31,959 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of Varian Medical Systems worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

