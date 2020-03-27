Man Group plc Sells 349,735 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,735 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Yum China worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

