Man Group plc Sells 59,489 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,489 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

