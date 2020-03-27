Man Group plc Sells 6,279 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,282,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

NYSE FRC opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

