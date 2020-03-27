Man Group plc Sells 9,506 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of NVR worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,941.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,498.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,674.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

