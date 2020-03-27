Man Group plc Takes $29.44 Million Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 605,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,443,000. Man Group plc owned 0.66% of GrubHub as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

GRUB stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,803,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

