Man Group plc Trims Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.