Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.