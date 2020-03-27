Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.37% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

