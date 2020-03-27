Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,342 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

