Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.60

Press coverage about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a coverage optimism score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Manning and Napier stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,936. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.97. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

