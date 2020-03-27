ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 35,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.